Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories late Sunday to wish her 'love' a happy Valentine's Day. Her ring, emblazoned with the number '8', drew attention.

Alia wrote in her post, "Happy V day all day everyday to my *heart* and me." The selfie showed Alia's ring, which bore her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number, '8'.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for three years.





In a recent Instagram 'truth or false' session, she was posed the following statement by a fan: ''You love 8'. Alia said that the statement was 'true', and made a heart gesture with her hands, adding, "Love."

In her birthday post for Ranbir last year, Alia had written, “Happy Birthday 8." Ranbir is often spotted wearing a football jersey with the number 8 emblazoned on it.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor-Saif, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain attend Randhir Kapoor' birthday dinner. See pics

The couple has been dating for three years, and fielding questions about their marriage for over a year. Asked if he’s planning to get married anytime soon, Ranbir said in an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand that the deal would’ve been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

Last week, Alia stood by Ranbir after the death of his uncle, Rajiv Kapoor. She was seen at the Kapoor family bungalow, attending the last rites. On Sunday, she accompanied Ranbir to his other uncle, Randhir Kapoor's birthday dinner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON