Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali summoned over Gangubai Kathiawadi after 'adopted son' files complaint

Responding to a complaint filed by a person who claims to be Gangubai's son, a Mumbai court issued summons to the producers of Gangubai Kathiwadi, actor Alia Bhatt and the authors who have written the book that inspired the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

A Mumbai court has issued summons to actor Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, authors S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, and the producers of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanjay is directing a film, based on a chapter from Hussain and Jane's book The Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia plays the titular role of a brothel owner in the upcoming movie.

The summons were issued by metropolitan magistrate at Mazgaon, Mumbai, who was hearing a complaint filed by Babuji Shah. He claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai.

A report on Bar and Bench website quoted the court order as, "Even if it is considered that, she was prostitute, that does not mean that anybody has permission or write to show or mention her as a prostitute in public."

The order further said, "The novel was already published, however, the complainant has claimed that he had no knowledge of the book and came into light only on the social media, news and transmission of the promo of the upcoming film. In the novel as well as the promo they have not only used the name of his mother but also used her surname along with the residential area i.e. Kamathipura, where his deceased mother was identified and had a reputation in the society, before her death."

It also added that using Gangubai's name without consent from family members amounts to defamation. "To portray the image of deceased Gangubai without consent of family members amount to defaming her image."

Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on July 30, and is set to clash with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.

