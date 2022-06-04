Alia Bhatt shares happy pics with BFF in London, Karisma calls them ‘gorgeous’

Actor Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of her recent outing with best friend Tanya Saha Gupta. She is in London for the film shoot of her Hollywood debut. In the pictures, Alia and her friend are seen soaking the sun at a park. Alia had her signature no-makeup look as both flashed their smiles at the camera. (Also read: Alia Bhatt couldn't join Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra event, says: 'I'm especially there in his heart')

Alia and her friend also matched their outfits in white. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote in the caption, “Sometimes the greatest adventure is simply a conversation —— Amadeus Wolfe.” Soon after she shared the post, Karisma Kapoor commented, “Gorgeous girls.” “Beautiful,” added Sejal Kumar. Apart from these, Tanya also shared a selfie of the two where Alia is seen in black sunglasses.

Alia will make her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s Heart of Stone, which will also star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Touted to be a spy thriller, it will be directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. While commencing the film shoot, she had shared a selfie on social media and announced, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again-- so nervous!!!! Wish me luck.”

Talking about signing up her first Hollywood project, Alia had clarified that she did not accept the offer just for the sake of her International debut. “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant,” she told News18.

Alia, who was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, will be next seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

