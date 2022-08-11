Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah halted Darlings shoot for 4 hours as they couldn't stop laughing while filming this scene

Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt, who played mother-daughter in their recent release Darlings, also shared a fun equation off the screen. Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen revealed that Shefali and Alia had different acting processes but have similar energy on sets. Jasmeet recalled that during the filming of one of the scenes, the actors caused a lot of delays as they could not stop laughing. Also Read| Darlings director says Alia Bhatt shot crucial scene while sick

The scene was when Shefali's Shamshunissa and Alia Bhatt's Badrunissa arrived at their house with the police but they had to delay opening the door to prevent cops from seeing Vijay Varma's Hamza tied up in the living room. However, the woman constable was then directed to smash the door open. Jasmeet recalled that Shefali and Alia would not stop laughing during the filming even though they delivered a perfect shot in the end.

Jasmeet told ETimes, "There was one scene where the constable comes home. A lady constable is going to run and break the door and they enter and all that. Shefali and Alia only kept laughing. They would say half a line and they would just keep laughing. I think that day, we could have packed up 3-4 hours early but they just kept laughing. They have that kind of energy on set. They’re so into it, and positive and fun, that sometimes they are just cracking up."

The filmmaker also revealed that she had to prepare Shefali and Alia separately as both of them are spontaneous but have different processes. She said, "Shefali wanted to meet people from the chawl and all that. I made her meet a couple of them. She wanted to hear your character. Alia did not want that but I had to fill her with information. But when they came to the sets, I realised that (I should) let these two actors be."

Darlings, which also stars Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Sharma, and Kiran Karmakar in key roles, started streaming on Netflix on August 5. It also marked Alia’s debut as a film producer.

