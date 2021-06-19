Alia Bhatt stuns in blue as she poses for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar: 'Some wild spirit, a little bit of poetry'

Actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday revealed her picture featured in the annual celebrity calendar of photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared the picture with no caption but an ice cube emoji.

In the photo, Alia Bhatt is seen dressed in a blue micro pleated cutout dress that has a plunging neckline. She kept her hair loose and is seen wearing neckpieces and rings on her fingers.

Reacting to the newly unveiled picture, celebs as well as fans showered love and appreciation to her post. Her mother Soni Razdan commented with a bunch of blue heart emojis and Alia's stylist Lakshmi Lehr dropped fire emojis. Designer Manish Malhotra, wrote, "Ufffff." Fans dropped comments like "awesome", "omg so beautiful!", "my heart melted", "stunner", "our gem" and "my little heart does not bear every beauty".

Taking to his Instagram account, Dabboo Ratnani shared the picture with the caption, "She’s Some Magic, Some Wild Spirit & A Little Bit of Poetry !!! Alluring Beauty Alia Bhatt For @aliaabhatt For #dabbooratnanicalendar2021."

Recently, Dabboo unveiled his clicks for his calendar. Actors including Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sunny Leone, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal and Tara Sutaria posed for the 2021 calendar.

Meanwhile, Alia has a host of projects in the pipeline. She has started her preparation for her upcoming Darlings, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with her production house Eternal Sunshine Production. The movie also stars Shefali Shah. Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, Darlings is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood. The film traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories recently to share a picture of the script. "Prep," Alia had captioned it. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Besides Darlings, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi and S S Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.