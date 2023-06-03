Alia Bhatt takes Raha to ‘bua’ Kareena Kapoor's home, Taimur follows cousin to the door. Watch video

Mumbai paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt making a trip to sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor's home on Saturday. The actor took her daughter Raha along for the visit. Alia is married to Kareena Kapoor's cousin Ranbir Kapoor. They have also worked together in Udta Punjab. (Also read: Alia Bhatt joins Julia Roberts, Idris Elba and more Hollywood stars in new Gucci video. Watch) Alia Bhatt visited Kareena Kapoor with Raha.

Video from Kareena's home

Paparazzi stationed outside Kareena's Bandra home spotted Alia Bhatt entering the house with Raha in her arms. She wore a white dress, as did Raha. Alia made sure to conceal Raha's face from the paparazzi. She was also followed by Raha's nanny.

The video also showed Kareena's son Taimur seeing Alia and Raha off to their car. He seemed to be speaking to them as they got inside their car.

Fans of Alia were happy that the paparazzo did not reveal the baby's face in their video. “Good to see you are maintaining her privacy,” wrote one. “Awwiee alia with raha,” wrote another.

Alia and Ranbir's request for privacy

Upon Raha's birth in November last year, Alia and Ranbir had requested the paparazzi to ensure their daughter's privacy while clicking her photos. On Kareena's podcast What Women Want, Ranbir had spoken about the same. "So as parents, we will try to protect it (Raha’s privacy) as much as we can. We just want for her to have a normal upbringing. To go to school, to not make her feel too special, different around other children. She should just have a normal life. Other that that, there is no rule that, ‘Oh we want it this way.’ Raha should not grow up and after 4-5 years say, ‘Why are they not clicking me?’ She should not be saying that also! What if she comes one day and says, ‘See how much Jeh and Taimur get clicked! Mere toh koi photos he nahi le raha (no one is clicking me),'” Ranbir told her.

Kareena's different approach

Meanwhile, Kareena's sons Taimur and Jehangir have always been in the spotlight. The paparazzi loves to click their pictures and the parents don't mind it much either. “We are very open, both Saif (Ali Khan, husband) and me. We as parents have never really hid anything from the media too. My children are photographed because we believe if I give respect, I will get respect. I can’t ask for it, or beg for it. But if I am going to be equal with everybody around me, they will respect our privacy. And honestly, it has worked,” Kareena had said about the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON