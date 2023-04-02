Alia Bhatt throws away her heels to Naatu Naatu with Rashmika Mandanna at NMACC. Watch fun video

Actors Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna put up an electrifying performance to RRR song Nacho Nacho, the Hindi version of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, on the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai. Several videos of the actors grooving to the track emerged online. In the video, Alia wore a short white dress while Rashmika Mandanna draped a golden saree. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt dazzles in a silver saree for the launch of NMACC) Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna danced to Naatu Naatu at the NMACC event.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Sunday, Alia went on stage and took off her heels. They did several steps as the duo laughed. As they did the hook step, the audience screamed. The video ended with the two actors hugging each other.

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "When South met North." Another comment read, "Oh my god my favourites in one frame." A person said, "This is amazing." "Wow too good energy between two actress," commented an Instagram user.

This isn't the first time the actors are performing on the track. Rashmika performed on Naatu Naatu at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Dressed in a white saree, Alia did the hook steps of Naatu Naatu at an award function a few months ago. She was joined on stage by Ayushman Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana as they did the Naatu Naatu.

The original song was picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Naatu Naatu bagged the Oscar for India beating This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The song was released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu, and in Malayalam as Karinthol. The Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu, which premiered on Netflix on January 20. She will also be seen in Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga and is set to release on August 11. She will also be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. Rashmika has teamed up with Nithiin for a new film.

Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON