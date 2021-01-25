All details of Natasha-Varun Dhawan wedding, Kangana Ranaut clarifies 'crass' comment on Swara Bhasker

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Inside Varun Dhawan’s wedding: Bride Natasha Dalal gets decked up, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra turn baaraatis

Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal got married in Alibaug on Sunday in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Despite the media frenzy surrounding the couple, they managed to ensure that the wedding remained private. However, some pictures and videos from the grand nuptials still made their way to social media.

(Read full story here)

Fans trend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's then-and-now photo as he introduces her as ‘life long love’

Varun Dhawan married his girlfriend of many years, Natasha Dalal, on Sunday in a private ceremony. As he introduced her in an Instagram post as his 'life long love', fans began trending a then-and-now photo of them on social media.

(Read full story here)

Sharmila Tagore says people do not let her forget the bikini shoot she did for a magazine in 1966

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has spoken about her unconventional personality and choices. Ever since she made her debut with Apur Sansar in 1959, she has been known to pick up different film roles and never shy away from trying things others might not.

(Read full story here)

Varun-Natasha wedding: Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina wish newlyweds, Shahid welcomes him to 'the dark side'

Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor, who couldn't attend Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding on Sunday, wished the couple on social media.

(Read full story here)

Kangana Ranaut on crass comment against Swara Bhasker: 'We mustn’t forget to have some fun'

Hours after Kangana Ranaut shared a mean tweet about Swara Bhasker, the Panga actor called it an act of "kheecha-taani (fun)", supposedly inan effort to make up for it.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more