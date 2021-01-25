IND USA
Kangana Ranaut has clarified her "crass" comment against Swara Bhasker.
Kangana Ranaut on crass comment against Swara Bhasker: 'We mustn’t forget to have some fun'

Kangana Ranaut has clarified her "class and crass" tweet about Swara Bhasker, saying that they must not forget to have some fun.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:56 AM IST

Hours after Kangana Ranaut shared a mean tweet about Swara Bhasker, the Panga actor called it an act of "kheecha-taani (fun)", supposedly inan effort to make up for it.

Kangana, who had called Swara "crass" in an indirect tweet, later clarified saying, "Ha ha you troll me all the time today I thought chalo will also do some masti with you, I am glad you took it in the right spirit. Whether we fight, love or tease each other we mustn’t forget to have some fun/some kheecha-taani... lots of love girl see you soon Xxx."


On Sunday, Kangana stirred up a hornets nest when she shared a fan collage of Kangana and Swara's similar looks in a golden sari and white blouse calling the former "class" and the latter "crass". Retweeting the fan post, Kangana wrote, "Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ? (What are they saying! Is it true)?"

In reply to a tweet by another follower who asked if they should seat up for some fun, Kangana further added, "Haan on a boring day thoda toh @ReallySwara ji ko cheda jaye ..."


Swara took note of Kangana's efforts to have some fun and replied to her, "Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana.. you know I love you :)."

Kangana and Swara have often been at loggerheads with each other after the former called the Raanjhanaa actor and fellow colleagues Richa Chadha and Taapsee Pannu "B-grade actors". They often engage in a war of words on Twitter.

Also read: Swara Bhasker on living in an office in initial days in Mumbai: ''No society was ready to rent a house to 2 girls'

In reply to Kangana about her comment, Swara had once said in an interview that it just reveals their own mentality by making such comments. She had said, "In my head, B stands for best. So I am like call me whatever you like. Sometimes what people say reflects more about their mentality than people that they are talking about. And I think that’s what happened with the outsiders and the being B grade actors debate, it’s really just sad. I think people were revealing their own mentality rather than saying anything about me, Taapsee or anyone.”

