Alpha box office collection day 2 (updated live): Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film earns ₹3 crore on 1st Saturday
Alpha box office collection day 2 (updated live): The first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe hit theatres on July 3. Here's how it's faring.
Alpha box office collection day 2 (updated live): Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, hit theatres on July 3 with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leading the action. The film has received mixed-to-negative responses from critics and audiences alike. Alpha's box office performance is now reflecting that lukewarm reception.
Alpha box office collection at 5 pm
On the first Saturday of the film, which is the second day, the film was expected to bring growth. Instead, Alpha saw a steep fall in momentum. Early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk reveal collections stand at ₹3.11 crore. This collection is from the 4.362 shows recorded.
On Day 1, Alpha opened to ₹9.25 crore net in India. While this is a decent start on paper. But given the scale of the release, it did not meet the usual expectations for a YRF Spy Universe film. The movie was released across 7,534 screens nationwide. The total net collection stands at ₹12.36 crore.
In comparison to other films in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has clearly started at the lower end. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, collected ₹57.85 crore on its day 2 across 18,228 shows. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan earned ₹70.50 crore India net on its second day in 2023, while Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, brought in ₹59.25 crore across 19,646 shows on Day 2. Against these numbers, Alpha registers the weakest second-day collection in the franchise so far.
When compared with other recent releases, Rani Mukerji’s cop drama Mardaani 3, released earlier in January, collected ₹6.25 crore on day 2 across 4,830 shows. Alia’s last film, Jigra (2024), also performed better on day 2, with ₹6.55 Cr across 5,859 shows.
About Alpha{{/usCountry}}
When compared with other recent releases, Rani Mukerji’s cop drama Mardaani 3, released earlier in January, collected ₹6.25 crore on day 2 across 4,830 shows. Alia’s last film, Jigra (2024), also performed better on day 2, with ₹6.55 Cr across 5,859 shows.
About Alpha{{/usCountry}}
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, making it the first woman-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor play pivotal roles, while Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance as Kabir, returning as the fan-favourite spy from the War films.{{/usCountry}}
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, making it the first woman-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor play pivotal roles, while Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance as Kabir, returning as the fan-favourite spy from the War films.{{/usCountry}}
Alpha is the newest chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, a franchise that includes Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). Until now, the spy films have been fronted by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. With Alpha, the franchise introduces its first female-led story.{{/usCountry}}
Alpha is the newest chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, a franchise that includes Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). Until now, the spy films have been fronted by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. With Alpha, the franchise introduces its first female-led story.{{/usCountry}}
Interestingly, Alpha is Sharvari's second theatrical release in just a month. Her previous film, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, is still playing in cinemas, giving the actor two releases at the box office simultaneously.
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