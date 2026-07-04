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Alpha box office collection day 2 (updated live): Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film earns 3 crore on 1st Saturday

Alpha box office collection day 2 (updated live): The first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe hit theatres on July 3. Here's how it's faring. 

Jul 04, 2026 05:12 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Alpha box office collection day 2 (updated live): Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, hit theatres on July 3 with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leading the action. The film has received mixed-to-negative responses from critics and audiences alike. Alpha's box office performance is now reflecting that lukewarm reception.

Alpha box office collection at 5 pm

Alpha box office collection day 2 (updated live): Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film stumbles, records weakest start in YRF Spy Universe despite big hype.

On the first Saturday of the film, which is the second day, the film was expected to bring growth. Instead, Alpha saw a steep fall in momentum. Early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk reveal collections stand at 3.11 crore. This collection is from the 4.362 shows recorded.

On Day 1, Alpha opened to 9.25 crore net in India. While this is a decent start on paper. But given the scale of the release, it did not meet the usual expectations for a YRF Spy Universe film. The movie was released across 7,534 screens nationwide. The total net collection stands at 12.36 crore.

In comparison to other films in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has clearly started at the lower end. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, collected 57.85 crore on its day 2 across 18,228 shows. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan earned 70.50 crore India net on its second day in 2023, while Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, brought in 59.25 crore across 19,646 shows on Day 2. Against these numbers, Alpha registers the weakest second-day collection in the franchise so far.

Interestingly, Alpha is Sharvari's second theatrical release in just a month. Her previous film, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, is still playing in cinemas, giving the actor two releases at the box office simultaneously.

 
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