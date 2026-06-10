Alpha teaser: Alia Bhatt gets a violent birthday gift from Bobby Deol in YRF spy universe film. Watch

Alpha teaser: The teaser for Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, was dropped on Wednesday. The next film in the Yash Raj Films spy universe tells the origin story of a new spy working for a secret agency. The teaser involves Alia’s character getting a violent birthday gift from Bobby’s character.

Alpha teaser: Alia Bhatt plays the lead in the YRF spy film.

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Alpha teaser

The teaser of Alpha begins with what looks like a sweet father-daughter date. But it soon changes when Bobby, who plays Alia’s father in the film, hands her the key to a room. In the same breath with which he wishes her on her 18th birthday, he asks her to carry out her first task. When she bristles because she thought he had planned her birthday dinner, he reminds her that this is what she has trained for her whole life.

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{{^usCountry}} The teaser soon goes into full gear, showing how Alia’s character has been trained by Bobby since her childhood. He even tattoos her with the Alpha organisation’s symbol while telling her all about the secret program to make India’s next gen soldiers. Later in the teaser, Alia gets to kick some butt as she gets into action mode. But the teaser ends by showing us how proud the father looked as the daughter gets her first mission done on her 18th birthday. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teaser soon goes into full gear, showing how Alia’s character has been trained by Bobby since her childhood. He even tattoos her with the Alpha organisation’s symbol while telling her all about the secret program to make India’s next gen soldiers. Later in the teaser, Alia gets to kick some butt as she gets into action mode. But the teaser ends by showing us how proud the father looked as the daughter gets her first mission done on her 18th birthday. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is based on a screenplay written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. Alpha is the next film in the YRF spy universe that follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). The film was teased at the end of War 2, with a glimpse of Bobby shown training a young girl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is based on a screenplay written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. Alpha is the next film in the YRF spy universe that follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). The film was teased at the end of War 2, with a glimpse of Bobby shown training a young girl. {{/usCountry}}

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In April, Alia spoke about Alpha with Femina and said, “I think what made me say ‘yes’ was, number one, it’s a genre that I’m betting on, and one that has not been accepted in the past, in India at least. So, I wanted to understand: why has it not been accepted wholeheartedly in the past?” She also stated that there have been female action characters in films driven by men, but never a story where the female takes the lead, and the film has clicked.

Alpha finally also has a release date. It will be released in theatres on July 3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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