Alpha worldwide box office collection day 2: Alia Bhatt film grosses 37 crore; on par with Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alpha worldwide box office collection day 2: Shiv Rawail’s spy film, Alpha, opened to decent numbers in theatres on Friday. While the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer registered the lowest opening for a YRF spy film to date, it has outpaced Alia’s previous film Jigra. After showing improvement on Saturday, the film has grossed over ₹37 crore worldwide.

Alpha worldwide box office collection

Alpha worldwide box office collection day 2: Sharvari, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor in a still from the film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Alpha registered an opening-day collection of ₹17.10 crore, while the makers reported a gross collection of ₹17.42 crore.

On its second day, the action film brought in ₹11.50 crore net, taking its domestic total to ₹20.75 crore net and ₹24.90 crore gross, showing a 24.3% spike. Adding to that the ₹13 crore from overseas, the worldwide haul stands at ₹37.90 crore gross in two days.

Alpha is lagging far behind the previous YRF spy film, War 2. The 2025 Ayan Mukerji-directed film starred Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Opening to lukewarm reviews, much like Alpha, it grossed ₹165.23 crore worldwide in two days.

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{{^usCountry}} However, it’s faring much better than Vasan Bala’s 2024 Jigra, which starred Alia and Vedang Raina. The film grossed ₹17.32 crore in two days worldwide after receiving mixed reviews. It is also on par with Alia’s highest-grossing solo hit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which made ₹38.10 crore worldwide in two days. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it’s faring much better than Vasan Bala’s 2024 Jigra, which starred Alia and Vedang Raina. The film grossed ₹17.32 crore in two days worldwide after receiving mixed reviews. It is also on par with Alia’s highest-grossing solo hit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which made ₹38.10 crore worldwide in two days. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

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Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail in his feature film debut and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is based on a script written by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan, Ishita Moitra and Uday Chopra. It is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe following the Tiger, War and Pathaan films. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

The first female-led spy film in the production house’s universe tells the story of a highly trained assassin who’s been brought up in isolation. When she finds out the truth about her stolen childhood and painful past, she turns against her mentor to seek justice.

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Alpha was released in theatres on July 3 and clashed with Huma Qureshi-starrer Baby Do Die Do, which is also a story of an assassin. The film has been trolled online but has remained steady at the box office. It remains to be seen if it shows further improvement on Sunday.