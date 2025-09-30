Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make Gangubai Kathiawadi with Rani Mukerji and not Alia Bhatt? Aditya Narayan reveals

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, impressed audiences, with Alia Bhatt’s performance in the titular role even winning her a National Award at the 69th National Film Awards. However, singer Aditya Narayan, who once worked with Bhansali as an assistant director, revealed that the filmmaker initially wanted to make Gangubai Kathiawadi with Rani Mukerji. Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast Rani Mukerji in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

During a chat with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube Channel, Aditya shared that Shaapit was one of the “few failures” in his life, explaining that before then, all his shows and songs had worked well and become hits. He admitted that he agreed to do the film mainly because he wanted to sing, and it was being directed by Vikram Bhatt. However, while the film’s songs turned out to be popular, the film itself flopped at the box office.

He revealed that after the flop, he struggled to find work and recalled being jobless for almost a year. He shared that even a “ ₹2 PR person” refused to work with him, and the films and shows he had been offered earlier suddenly disappeared. Things changed when he was offered the chance to host X Factor, where Sanjay Leela Bhansali was one of the judges.

How Aditya Narayan became Sanjay Leela Bhansali's assistant

Aditya recalled Sonu Nigam suggesting that he assist Bhansali, and since he was keen to learn filmmaking, he thought it was a good idea and asked the director. The singer recounted how Bhansali initially took it as a joke and did not give him work in the first week, thinking he would quit. He added:

“After a week, he started giving me work slowly. At that time, he had two scripts with him: Ram-Leela and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). I think he was considering making Gangubai Kathiawadi with Rani Mukerji in the lead at that time. He gave all of us the two scripts and asked which one was better. I also liked Ram-Leela more.”

About Gangubai Kathiawadi

The biographical crime drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film stars Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, a young woman forced into prostitution who rises to become one of the most powerful, respected, and influential figures in Mumbai’s Kamathipura red-light district. The cast also includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. It emerged as a major box office success, earning ₹211.5 crore worldwide.

While Aditya Narayan is currently appearing in Ashneer Grover’s show Rise & Fall, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy shooting his upcoming film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled for release in 2026.