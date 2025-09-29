OG worldwide box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan film mints 230 crore; beats Gangubai Kathiawadi, 83 lifetime

OG worldwide box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan's OG (also referred to as They Call Him OG) is continuing its strong run at the box office globally. The film has easily crossed ₹200 crore, and ended its opening weekend at a more-than-strong ₹230 crore worldwide. OG worldwide box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan plays the titular gangster, Ojas Gambheera, in the Sujeeth film.

OG movie collection

By the end of its fourth day in theatres i.e. Sunday, OG had earned ₹140.20 crore net ( ₹168 crore gross) in the domestic market as per Sacnilk. These earnings came on the back of a stupendous ₹84 crore opening (including paid previews). Following this, the film saw a huge dip, bringing in just ₹18.45 crore on Friday. However, since then, OG has stayed steady, showing no drip, but no increase either. It earned ₹18.50 crore on Sunday as well.

Internationally, too, OG has done well, taking its total collection overseas to $7 million ( ₹62 crore) in the first four days as per sources. This brings the film's total collection to ₹230 crore gross worldwide in its four days.

This means that in just four days, OG has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of some recent big releases, such as Gangubai Kathiawadi ( ₹210 crore), 83 ( ₹193 crore), Game Changer ( ₹200 crore), and Guntur Kaaram ( ₹182 crore). How far the film can go now depends on how big a dip it sees in collections on its first Monday.

All about OG

OG, an action thriller that stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Emraan Hashmi, who is making his debut in Telugu cinema. The film is the first starring Pawan Kalyan to cross ₹200 crore at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of his career. Directed by Sujeeth, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a gangster named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan), who returns to Mumbai following his ten-year disappearance to kill another crime boss, Omi Bhau (Emraan).