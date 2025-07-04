Amaal Mallik says Bollywood is targeting Kartik Aaryan like Sushant Singh Rajput: '100 log usko hatane ki…'

Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has composed music for films like Jai Ho, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kabir Singh and more, in a chat with Mirchi Plus, shared his thoughts about the dark side of Bollywood. He claimed that after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood is trying to demoralise Kartik Aaryan. Amaal Mallik says Bollywood is doing the same to Kartik Aaryan, what they did to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Amaal Mallik talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Talking about the darker side of Bollywood and Sushant's death, Amaal said, "Today, the shine of Bollywood is missing somewhere. The public has understood the reality of what this place truly is. Even from an emotional point of view, there’s a disconnection now — people feel distanced from their stars, wondering what kind of world they live in. The industry has such a dark side that it has cost people their lives. Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t handle it — whatever happened to him, some call it murder, others call it suicide, but the fact remains that a life was lost. This industry did something — whether to his mind, his soul, or people around him demoralised him."

He explained how this led to a deep disconnect between the audience and the industry. Amaal recalled how even his non-filmy friends began referring to Bollywood as a toxic place. He further remarked that the industry deserved the downfall it faced following Sushant’s death.

Amaal Mallik says Kartik Aaryan is facing same problems like Sushant Singh Rajput

He added, "And today, you can see that people are trying the same things, directly or indirectly, with Kartik Aaryan as well. He too has come out of similar problems—dancing his way through them—but he has the support and guidance of his parents. He is also a newcomer who came in, did his part, usko bhi 100 log hatane ki firaak main hain (now a hundred people are waiting to remove him), playing power games. Big producers, big actors — all of them do it. The industry, which once looked so glamorous to people, the aura of Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan — people have stopped believing in the magic of cinema. After Sushant Singh Rajput, people started thinking that these are awful people."

He went on to say that unless people now see a star kid in a strong narrative or a relatable story, they’re unwilling to watch the film. Amaal also praised the conviction of South Indian cinema and suggested that Bollywood can only bounce back by either creating something as visionary as Christopher Nolan's Inception, delivering light-hearted comedies, or crafting soulful romances like Aashiqui. According to him, those are the only ways Hindi cinema can reconnect with its audience.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June 2020 at the age of 34. He was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. His father later accused his then-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetment to suicide. The CBI took over the case and recently filed a closure report, giving Rhea a clean chit.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, who made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, became a fan favourite with his iconic relationship rant. He went on to star in hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He now enjoys a loyal fan base and is set to appear next in Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled musical alongside Sreeleela, scheduled to release this Diwali.