Armaan Malik breaks silence on his unique bond with brother Amaal Mallik amid family feud rumours

Singer Armaan Malik revealed his unique relationship with his elder brother, music composer Amaal Mallik, in a recent interview. Armaan said that while personally, he is the best big brother one could ask for, when it comes to work, Amaal can certainly be a hard taskmaster. (Also read: Amaal Mallik asks media not to ‘harass’ family after cutting ties with them; says nothing changes between him and Armaan) Armaan Malik admits that while his brother Amaal Mallik is the best person in the world, professionally, he can be a hard taskmaster.

Armaan talks about their unique relationship

Reflecting on Amaal's recent comment that Armaan is his baby personally but someone he bullies professionally, Armaan told Filmfare, “Honestly, I feel like he couldn't have explained our relationship better.”

Describing their close bond, Armaan revealed that while Amaal is deeply protective — even overprotective — of him in real life, things take a sharp turn inside the recording studio.

Armaan went on to add that their sibling-like fights are part of their creative process. “In the studio, he makes me feel like s***. Whenever he fights with me during a recording, I give my best takes. He says things like, ‘Kya bakwaas gaa raha hai, wapas gaa’ (What rubbish are you singing? Sing again). And he’ll say it ten times until I get pissed and think, ‘Tereko dikhata hoon main’ (I’ll show you now). And then I deliver in one take.”

Armaan credited Amaal’s unique ability to push him beyond his limits—even when he himself isn't aware of his own potential. He said his brother has this knack of pushing him to the edge and getting the best out of him. Armaan highlighted the mutual trust and creative chemistry that fuels their collaborations.

Amaal's strained relationship with family

In March, Amaal shared his struggles with clinical depression and the emotional toll of strained family relationships on social media.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Amaal said, "I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings." He emphasised that his decision to distance himself from the family was not made out of anger but out of necessity for personal healing. "From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional," he said, highlighting his commitment to reclaiming his life and well-being.