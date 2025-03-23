Amaal Malik's father Daboo Malik reacts with an emotional post after son cut all ties with family. See pic

Musician Amaal Malik recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with clinical depression. He penned a lengthy note, sharing how his family has held him back and blaming them for the growing distance between him and his brother, musician Armaan Malik. His father, Daboo Malik, has now reacted to Amaal cutting ties with the family. Daboo Malik reacts to Amaal Malik cutting all ties with family.

(Also Read: Amaal Mallik asks media not to ‘harass’ family after cutting ties with them; says nothing changes between him and Armaan)

Daboo Malik shares heartwarming post

Music director and composer Daboo Malik took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a picture with his son Amaal. In the photo, Amaal was seen giving his father a kiss on the cheek, while Daboo enjoyed the affectionate moment. Both of them were seen twinning in white. Sharing the adorable picture, Daboo wrote, "I love you."

Sonu Nigam tried to cheer him up and commented, "Everything was fine, everything is fine, and everything will be fine." Fans also reacted to the post. One of them wrote, "Best father and son duo." Another comment read, "A parent's heart has endless space; no matter how many children they have, their love remains infinite and unconditional." Another fan wrote, "Can't wait to see you all back together as one." One more comment read, "Best bond ever. Everything will work out. Good things come to good people like you."

What Amaal said

Earlier, Amaal shared a post revealing that he had cut ties with his family. He wrote, "The actions of my parents have been the reason we, as brothers, have grown so distant from each other. Over the past many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle my friendships, relationships, mindset, and self-confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can, and I believe I’m unshakable."

Further revealing his clinical depression diagnosis, he wrote, "But today, I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally, and maybe financially too—but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions, but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of near and dear ones who stole pieces of my soul."

He also announced that he was cutting all personal ties with his family, "From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength." However, Amaal later deleted the post and requested media portals not to harass his family.