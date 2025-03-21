Amaal Mallik asks media not to ‘harass’ family after cutting ties with them; says nothing changes between him and Armaan

Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik thanked his fans and followers for their support over his post talking about his family and mental health. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Amaal also asked the media not to harass his family. (Also Read | Fans back Amaal Mallik after he cuts ties with parents citing emotional abuse: ‘Younger child will always be favourite’) Amaal Mallik made his debut as a music composer with Jai Ho.

Amaal Mallik asks media not to harass his family

Amaal asked the media not to "sensationalise and give negative headlines to my vulnerability". He wrote, "Thank you for the love and support it truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals to not harass my family... Please don't sensationalise & give negative headlines to my vulnerability. Its a request."

Amaal also spoke about his brother Armaan Mallik

Talking about his younger brother-singer Armaan Mallik he said nothing has changed between them. "It's taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me... I will always love my family but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace (red heart emoji)," concluded his note.

Amaal also asked the media not to harass his family.

What Amaal wrote in his earlier post

Amaal on Thursday said he is clinically depressed and that his self-worth has been diminished by actions of "near and dear ones". In a lengthy note on Instagram, the music director blamed his parents, composer Daboo Malik and singer Jyoti Malik, for creating a gulf between him and Armaan Malik.

"Today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul," Amaal wrote in the now-deleted post.

In the post, Amaal further said he is "stepping away from these personal ties" and that his interactions with his family will be strictly professional from now on.

About Amaal's career

Amaal made his debut as a music composer with the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho and also made a name for himself by scoring music for films such as Khoobsurat, Roy, Kapoor & Sons and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His brother Armaan has sung several songs composed by Amaal, including Naina, Buddhu Sa Mann and Jab Tak.