Amaal Mallik says he's clinically depressed, blames parents for distance with brother Armaan

Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik on Thursday said he is clinically depressed and that his self worth has been diminished by actions of "near and dear ones".

In a lengthy note on Instagram, the music director blamed his parents, composer Daboo Malik and singer Jyoti Malik, for creating a gulf between him and his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik.

"Today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul," Amaal wrote.

"Journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another..." he said about his relationship with Armaan.

In the post, Amaal further said he is "stepping away from these personal ties" and that his interactions with his family will be strictly professional from now on.

"This isn't a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength," he wrote.

Amaal made his debut as a music composer with the Salman Khan-starrer "Jai Ho" and also made a name for himself through scoring music for films such as "Khoobsurat", "Roy", "Kapoor & Sons", and "M.S. Dhoni : The Untold Story".

His brother Armaan has sung several songs composed by Amaal, including "Naina", "Buddhu Sa Mann" and "Jab Tak".

