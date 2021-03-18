Amazon Prime Video enters film production in India, to co-produce Ram Setu
In a landmark move for its India operations, Amazon Prime Video has announced its association with the upcoming Hindi film Ram Setu, as a co-producer, alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions. The movie brings a power-packed star cast led by superstar Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Narrating a story rooted in India’s cultural and historical heritage, this action adventure drama promises to be a visual marvel. It will be directed by Abhishek Sharma (Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden) and creatively produced by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Prithviraj). Following its theatrical release, Ram Setu will soon be available for Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories.
On the announcement, Vijay Subramanium, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “We are delighted to announce Amazon Prime Video’s foray into the world of film production. Ram Setu is a movie which highlights a story from our rich Indian heritage.”
Akshay Kumar added, “The tale of Ram Setu is something that has always intrigued me. To me, it embodies the most vital traits of our culture — determination, bravery, love, and above all, the value of our morals that create the social fabric of our India. I am looking forward to being part of this great story and taking it to our youth. And with Amazon Prime Video, we have the chance to take this to viewers across the world.”
Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, said, “In India, mythology, religion and history are deeply inter-twined. Ram Setu is a story formed on facts, science and historical heritage and is anchored in the deep belief of Indians since centuries. We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon once again for the opportunity to share this amazing story with a global audience.”
Amazon Prime Video will be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for Ram Setu following its theatrical release.
