Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ameesha Patel says Rakesh Roshan didn't recognise her when she returned from Boston after her studies

Ameesha Patel says Rakesh Roshan didn't recognise her when she returned from Boston after her studies

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 17, 2023 11:13 AM IST

Ameesha Patel has revealed she met Rakesh Roshan at a wedding after her return from Boston. He was informed by her family that it was Ameesha.

Ameesha Patel is all set to return to the silver screen with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. She had made her big Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. It was directed by Rakesh Roshan. Ameesha has now revealed how she was signed for the film within two days of being noticed by Rakesh Roshan at a wedding but not being recognized by him in one go. Also read: 'Chor isko bhai ki amanat hai': When fans didn't like Bobby Deol hugging Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel will now be seen in Gadar 2. (ANI)
Ameesha Patel will now be seen in Gadar 2. (ANI)

Actor-turned-director Rakesh Roshan had directed Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and launched Hrithik into films. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster with gross worldwide collection of 67 crore 23 years ago.

Ameesha on meeting Rakesh Roshan at a wedding

During her recent visit on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ameesha was asked about a rumour that she was just 14-15 when she was spotted by Rakesh Roshan who was interesting in casting her in a film. She said, “That is true but when he mentioned this I was just 14-15 year-old. He said that he wanted to cast me with Hrithik. My family was not ready and they denied it as we belonged to a political-business background and I was going to Boston to study.”

"But then when I returned from Boston, we were again at a wedding and I was leaving, when Rakesh uncle came. At first, he couldn't recognise me and he asked and my family said, 'This is Ameesha, she just returned from Boston. In two days I had signed Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's contract and in a week's time I was shooting," she said according to ETimes.

More about Ameesha Patel

After making her acting debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ameesha delivered yet another blockbuster in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. She was seen as a Pakistani woman named Sakina, opposite Sunny Deol who played an Indian Sikh, Tara Singh. The two are now reprising their roles in Gadar 2 which also marks the debut of their onscreen son Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma) as an adult. The film will release in theatres on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out