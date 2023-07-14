'Chor isko bhai ki amanat hai': When fans didn't like Bobby Deol hugging Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel has revealed that the fans on sets yelled at Bobby Deol when he hugged her during the shoot of Humraaz. It was soon after the huge box office success of Gadar Ek Prem Katha and the audience wanted Bobby to treat Ameesha as his “brother's" wife. (Also read: Here's why Ameesha Patel got trolled for ‘defending’ Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur) Ameesha Patel worked with Sunny Deol in Gadar Ek Prem Katha just a year before she was paired with Bobby Deol in Humraaz.

Speaking on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ameesha recalled working with Sunny's brother Bobby. In a promo shared on Friday, she told Kapil, “I was shooting with his (gestures towards Sunny Deol) brother Bobby for Humraaz and it was a huge crowd on the sets. (The setting was such that) they watched us from above. The moment Bobby Deol hugged me, Chillam chilli started (they started yelling). 'Chor isko ye to there bhai ki amanat hai. Tara Singh isko Pakistan se like aya hai (Leave her, she belongs to your brother. Tara Singh brought her back all the way from Pakistan).”

Ameesha and Sunny played young lovers Sakeena and Tara Singh in Anil Sharma's Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Tracing a story of love, and sacrifice that was set amid the partition, Gadar Ek Prem Katha broke box office records that year.

The promo for this weekend's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show started with Krushna Abhishek dancing to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke before he said he is a huge fan of the entire Deol family. He said that he respects them as it is a huge task to come to Mumbai and make it as big as the Deols have. Sunny's father Dharmendra started out in the 60s and continues to be a Bollywood star.

Ameesha was accompanied by Sunny Deol on the comedy show. They made their appearance to promote their upcoming film Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol is back with the second instalment of his popular movie Gadar Ek Prem Katha. The film reunites Sunny with Ameesha. Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha will also be seen in Gadar 2.

Gadar Ek Prem Katha director Anil Sharma donned the director's hat once again for Gadar 2. His son Utkarsh Sharma was Jeete - Sunny and Ameesha's young son in the 2001 film and reprises his role in the upcoming movie as well.

