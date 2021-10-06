Amid Aryan Khan’s drugs case, Subhash Ghai shares old photo of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan at anti-drugs campaign

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai dug up a decades-old photo of top stars participating in an anti-drugs campaign. His post comes amid the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid at an alleged rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

The picture shared by Subhash on Koo features many celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Shabana Azmi, Mithun Chakraborty and Dimple Kapadia.

“#SayNoToDrugs. In 1990, our media witnessed several film stars protesting against drugs in one voice with Gulshan Jitender, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Da, Jackie, Dimple, Shabana, Tina Khanna, Padmini Kolhapure and VIPs, at event organised by Subhash Ghai - highly appreciated. We all still protest against ’Drugs - the Evil’. May God save our children from this monstrous evil,” he wrote.

Subhash Ghai’s post on Koo.

Aryan was arrested along with two others on Sunday. He has been remanded in NCB custody till October 7. His lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “Nothing incriminating was recovered from Aryan Khan except his mobile phone. His friend (Arbaaz Seth Merchant) was arrested because he had six grams of charas, but that has nothing to do with my client.”

While Shah Rukh or his wife Gauri Khan have not yet commented on the matter, several celebrities have come out in their support. These include Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt, and Hansal Mehta.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan being targeted, says Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: ‘It can’t be just this bunch of 8 kids’

Sussanne Khan called Aryan’s arrest ‘sad and unfair’. Commenting on author Shobhaa De’s post about the incident, she wrote, “I think this is not about Aryan Khan, as he was unfortunately at the wrong place at the wrong time, this situation is being made an example to drive home the excitement that some people get as they have a witch hunt on people from Bollywood. It’s sad and unfair as he is a good kid. I stand by Gauri and Shah Rukh.”