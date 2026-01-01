Amid delays, Vicky Kaushal says Love and War team is having a ‘great time’ working on the film

There has been constant chatter around delays around the much anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. Amid the talks around the setbacks, Vicky has confessed that the team is having a “great time filming” the project. He hinted that there might be a wait for its release. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky on Love and War

During an interview with Just Too Filmy, Vicky opened up about his experience of working on the film. Talking about gratitude over being part of the project, Vicky said, “It’s on the bucket list of every actor to be a part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. I’ve admired his films, I’ve admired him as a filmmaker, and I think he’s truly a unique voice from India, someone who has a vision, who tells stories in ways nobody else can.”

“He truly is a master of the craft of filmmaking. I genuinely feel blessed that in just ten years of my career, I’m getting to be a part of his film with two fantastic actors that we all adore, Ranbir and Alia. So yes, we are filming right now. We are having a great time filming it, and we’ll see you next year,” he added.

Recently, Alia also reflected on the working experience with Sanjay in Love and War. In an interview with ET, she said, "It’s a very special film. We’ve been shooting it throughout the year, and it never feels like enough. You always want one more day, one more moment, one more scene where you’re just jamming the energy."

About Love and War

Some time back, Bollywood Hungama reported that the film's release will "miss its Eid 2026 deadline" to avoid a clash with Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups. It is being said that the film will release in the theatres in March 2026, coinciding with the Eid festivities.

Reportedly, Love & War is "much behind its shooting schedule" and might release by June next year. "It's a blessing in disguise, as it made no sense for two Pan-Indian films to clash on the same date. Love And War is running much behind its shooting schedule, and will now release in the second half of 2026. Around 75 days of shoot still remains, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has requested Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal to allot bulk dates till Summer 2026 to wrap up the film," Bollywood Hungama reported, citing a source.

However, the film's team has still not officially announced a new date, nor confirmed the news of any delay. The film is said to revolve around a complex love triangle between two officers (played by Ranbir and Vicky) and Alia, who plays the woman caught between them.