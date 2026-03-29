Amid Dhurandhar craze, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt vibe on Aari Aari as they reunite for birthday bash

The roaring success of Dhurandhar The Revenge has clearly spilled beyond the box office, with the film dominating social media timelines. Amid this frenzy, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt made their first joint public appearance since the film’s blockbuster run, turning heads at a high-profile birthday bash in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt shared screen space in Dhurandhar.

The duo didn’t just show up – they owned the night, breaking into an impromptu groove on one of the spy thriller’s hit tracks, much to the delight of guests and fans on social media.

Ranveer, Sanjay reunite In the spy thriller, Sanjay plays the late Pakistani police officer Chaudhary Aslam, while Ranveer plays an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Recently, Sanjay and Ranveer were seen attending the lavish birthday celebration of businessman Mohit Kamboj’s daughter, Mishka Kamboj, in Mumbai. Now, several videos from the party have surfaced on social media. One shows Ranveer taking the stage to perform the film’s title track, while Sanjay cheered him on.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Sanjay and Ranveer were seen soaking in the party vibe with swagger. While Sanjay wore a traditional kurta, Ranveer kept it edgy with a cool, casual look. He was seen in a denim paired with a leather jacket. The energy peaked when Ranveer grabbed the mic to lip-sync the rap from Aari Aari as it played on the DJ, sharing the stage with his Dhurandhar 2 co-star. Meanwhile, Sanjay let loose and simply enjoyed the moment, adding to the night's infectious vibe.

They were vibing to the track Aari Aari. With music by Shashwat Sachdev, featuring vocals from Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Shashwat Sachdev, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir and Yaduvanshi, the track has already become a fan favourite.

The video is winning hearts across social media, with fans loving the infectious energy, and some joking about the camaraderie on display. One wrote, “Sanjay Dutt babysitting Ranveer Singh”, with another fan joking, “Sanjay is like that parent who has to listen to their child’s same story 10th time.” Many social media users dropped multiple red heart emojis.