Amid Dhurandhar craze, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt vibe on Aari Aari as they reunite for birthday bash
Recently, Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh were seen attending businessman Mohit Kamboj’s daughter Mishka Kamboj’s lavish birthday celebration in Mumbai.
The roaring success of Dhurandhar The Revenge has clearly spilled beyond the box office, with the film dominating social media timelines. Amid this frenzy, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt made their first joint public appearance since the film’s blockbuster run, turning heads at a high-profile birthday bash in Mumbai.
The duo didn’t just show up – they owned the night, breaking into an impromptu groove on one of the spy thriller’s hit tracks, much to the delight of guests and fans on social media.
Ranveer, Sanjay reunite
In the spy thriller, Sanjay plays the late Pakistani police officer Chaudhary Aslam, while Ranveer plays an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
Recently, Sanjay and Ranveer were seen attending the lavish birthday celebration of businessman Mohit Kamboj’s daughter, Mishka Kamboj, in Mumbai. Now, several videos from the party have surfaced on social media. One shows Ranveer taking the stage to perform the film’s title track, while Sanjay cheered him on.
In a video doing the rounds on social media, Sanjay and Ranveer were seen soaking in the party vibe with swagger. While Sanjay wore a traditional kurta, Ranveer kept it edgy with a cool, casual look. He was seen in a denim paired with a leather jacket. The energy peaked when Ranveer grabbed the mic to lip-sync the rap from Aari Aari as it played on the DJ, sharing the stage with his Dhurandhar 2 co-star. Meanwhile, Sanjay let loose and simply enjoyed the moment, adding to the night's infectious vibe.
They were vibing to the track Aari Aari. With music by Shashwat Sachdev, featuring vocals from Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Shashwat Sachdev, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir and Yaduvanshi, the track has already become a fan favourite.
The video is winning hearts across social media, with fans loving the infectious energy, and some joking about the camaraderie on display. One wrote, “Sanjay Dutt babysitting Ranveer Singh”, with another fan joking, “Sanjay is like that parent who has to listen to their child’s same story 10th time.” Many social media users dropped multiple red heart emojis.
About Dhurandhar 2
The Aditya Dhar directorial takes inspiration from real-life events to craft a fictionalised narrative of India’s war against terror in Pakistan, with a sharp focus on the criminal networks operating in Karachi’s Lyari.
Apart from Ranveer and Sanjay, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun in key roles. Set in Pakistan's Lyari, the film shows how Ranveer's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, becomes a spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, and completes his mission to dismantle the terror network in Lyari and its underworld. The film's music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has emerged as a chartbuster.
The first part of the franchise created a stir at the box office, collecting ₹1,300 crore worldwide. The second part has once again created havoc, collecting over ₹1,250 crore globally and more than ₹778 crore at the domestic box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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