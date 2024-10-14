Amid Jigra criticism, Samantha Ruth Prabhu praises 'tigress' Alia Bhatt: 'The brave choices you make...'

As Jigra faces criticism, low box office opening and cancelled press screenings, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has showered praises on the film and 'tigress' Alia Bhatt. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Samantha lauded Alia Bhatt for making "brave choices". She also praised the film's director, Vasan Bala, and Alia's co-star in the film Vedang Raina. (Also Read | Jigra controversy: All about Divya Khossla Kumar’s accusations, low box office opening and cancelled press screenings) Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about Alia Bhatt and her latest film Jigra.

Samantha shared a poster of Jigra featuring Alia and Vedang. Talking about Alia, she wrote, "@aliaabhatt you tigress! A performance so feisty and throbbing with life that I couldn't take my eyes off you! The brave choices you make... the standards you set for yourself (flexed bicep and fire emojis). keep inspiring!"

Praising Vasan and Vedang, she added, "@vasanbala you've made a film so unique and you've really pushed the envelope with how to present a female lead! Thank you! Still tripping on the vibe of your film. @vedangraina what a talent! Going to be looking out for your work. The lashings scene...you had me gasping! So visceral."

"@rahulr_23 my dearest... Your best performance yet! Your action scenes... So good! You made me forget I am watching my best friend. I could only see Muthu! The adorable Manoj ji, the crazy talent that was Vivek and the rest of the cast... all of you have my heart! Superb performances from everyone. @achintstagram your score and the songs! Going to be living rent-free in my head for very long Amazing work!" she concluded.

What Divya Khossla said about Jigra

Recently, actor Divya Khossla accused Alia of manipulating Jigra's box office numbers. On her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Divya shared a picture of an empty theatre and criticised the film's reported earnings.

In her post, she wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty...all theatres going empty everywhere." "#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra," she added.

How did Jigra fare at Indian box office

Reportedly, Jigra made it Alia's lowest opener since 2014's Highway, which was the second film of Alia's career. So far, as per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹16.6 crore.

Jigra revolves around a devoted sister who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra hit the theatres on Friday.

Samantha was part of Jigra promotion in Hyderabad

Ahead of Jigra's release, Alia had travelled to Hyderabad for the promotion of the film. Samantha was also part of the event. Alia had then praised Samantha's resilience.

She also revealed how Samantha took just 6.5 seconds to accept the invite to the event. Alia had also asked director Trivikram Srinivas to cast her and Samantha together in a film. Alia caught attention by singing Samantha's hit song Oo Antava from Pushpa.