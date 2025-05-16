Amid The Royals backlash, clip of Bhumi Pednekar slamming people commenting on her big lips emerges

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is facing a social media storm over her latest web series, The Royals, with social media users fixating on her lips and wondering if she has had a lip job. But Bhumi's not new to this kind of scrutiny. As the backlash continues, an old interview clip of Bhumi has resurfaced on social media and is garnering significant attention. Also read: Despite flak, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar’s Royals scores big on Netflix, features in top 10 Non-English show list Bhumi is seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in the show The Royals.

Bhumi hits back at people commenting on her lips

In the resurfaced video, Bhumi is seen taking on similar criticism in the past, where she responds to troll comments about her lips, with confidence. It is posted on Reddit.

The interview is from 2017 when she joined Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana for a chat with Anupama Chopra.

In the clip, she said, “You know the most bizarre thing that somebody actually told me was that ‘your lips are too big’”. “I said since when is that a problem? I mean people pay in lakhs of money to get that done... They can say the most bizarre things. You should just be aware of what you are and not care,” she added.

The actors were discussing the weird things that they have heard from people in the initial stage of their career, with Rajkummar and Ayushmann mentioning how their eyebrows turned out to be a hiccup in their journey.

Bhumi’s latest outing in The Royals

Bhumi is seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in the show The Royals, which has been released on Netflix. The web series has received a lukewarm response from audiences, with viewers taking to social media to express their disappointment. They are pointing out that the lack of chemistry between the lead actors and a weak, superficial screenplay fail to impress.

As the backlash against The Royals intensified, Bhumi's lips became a focal point of discussion among social media users. One wrote, “Her lips are doing more acting than her in The Royals”, with another sharing, “In recent times it looks like her lips have a personality and screen presence rather than her”.

The Netflix show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy. It was released on Netflix on May 9.