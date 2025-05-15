Despite flak, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar’s Royals scores big on Netflix, features in top 10 Non-English show list

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s show The Royals is getting roasted online, with harsh reviews from audiences. But despite the brutal feedback, the show has managed to rack up good viewership numbers on Netflix. Also read: 'Royal families are not poor!': Netflix's The Royals called out for ‘misrepresentation’ of modern-day royals The Netflix show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

In fact, it's outperformed some notable series, beating out shows like Weak Hero and Black Warrant in terms of viewership.

The Royals scores big on viewership

As per the latest data posted by the streaming platform, The Royals claimed the third spot on Netflix’s weekly ranking of the top 10 non-English shows. It's even beaten out some big shows like the Korean hit Weak Hero and the Israeli series Bad Boy, landing the number three spot on Netflix's top 10 non-English shows list. Only Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight and Eternaut are ahead of it.

The show is trending globally.

The show has hit the number one spot on Netflix's top 10 non-English shows list in seven countries - India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, UAE, and Mauritius. It is also listed in the top 10 non-English shows of the week on Netflix in 43 other countries, including Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, and many others. It garnered 3 million views in its opening week. As per the data, the show recorded watch time of 17 million hours, with an average runtime of 5 hours and 57 minutes.

Audiences are left underwhelmed by The Royals, with social media users slamming the show for its lacklustre chemistry between the leads and a weak, superficial screenplay that fails to deliver.

About The Royals

The regal dramedy stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi and Sakshi Tanwar among others. It shows how Morpur's royal family, who was once considered as the elites of the society, is now crumbling under debt.

This web series puts a fresh spin on the rom-com genre by transporting viewers to the royal world of Morpur as a fictional Indian royal family navigates love, laughter, and life amidst the backdrop of their crumbling kingdom. As Aviraaj (Ishaan) and Sophia (Bhumi) join forces to breathe new life into Morpur's dilapidated haveli, turning it into a luxurious bed and breakfast, their initial clashes and ego battles gradually give way to a deeper connection, sparking a romance that changes everything.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals has been written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. The Netflix show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy. It released on Netflix on May 9.