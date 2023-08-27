Amitabh Bachchan calls out commentators for neglecting record-breaking Indian men’s 4x400m relay team performance

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team broke the Asian record on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to laud the efforts of the team in his new tweet, while also criticising the commentary at the event for neglecting India's achievements. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls working with Aishwarya Rai on Kajra Re: ‘Tab woh humari bahu nahi thi, ab hai’)

What Amitabh said

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the record-breaking performance of India at the World Athletics Championships.

In a remarkable achievement, Indian men’s 4x400m relay team broke their way into the final at the World Athletics Championship 2023. Amitabh tweeted on Sunday and wrote, "and India .. JAI HIND (Indian flag emoticon) !!!! congratulations from the entire WORLD .. and just hear the commentary .. not a word for the Indian Team .. all about the 3rd and the 4th .. when we have made to the qualifiers by coming a very very close 2nd .."

The Indian team comprised of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh- who finished at 2:59:05 to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships with the second spot in the heats at Budapest. USA was the first at 2:58:47.

Amitabh on moon landing

Amitabh often share his opinions about recent events on his platform. The actor is currently seen as the host of season 15 of his reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). It airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Reacting to the historic moon landing last week, Amitabh had tweeted, "Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan-3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega. Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, vrat aur tyoharon ka chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga. (In the evening, tomorrow, when the moon rises, our country’s footprints will be imprinted on the soil of the moon….tomorrow, the moon of our childhood stories… will be within reach of our country.).”

Amitabh was last seen on the big screen in the film, Uunchai. He will be next seen in the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

