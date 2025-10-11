Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 83rd birthday with fans outside Jalsa, distributes goodies. Watch

On his 83rd birthday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan stayed true to his annual tradition and stepped out from his bungalow in Mumbai to greet the fans who had gathered outside in anticipation. Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 on Saturday.(HT Photo)

Amitabh Bachchan steps out to meet fans

On Saturday, thousands of fans gathered outside Amitabh’s home to celebrate his birthday, coming with flowers and posters as tokens of their admiration. Big B didn’t disappoint his fans and stepped out to greet and acknowledge his fans gathered outside his Jalsa residence in Mumbai.

In the evening, Amitabh stepped out to greet the massive crowd with folded hands, graciously accepting their birthday wishes.

Several heartwarming videos of the moment have surfaced on social media, showing Amitabh emerging from his home and waving to his fans, who had been waiting since the early hours of the morning.

In the videos, Amitabh is seen wearing a bright coloured, yellow and orange patterned jacket over white kurta pyjama. His appearance at the gate was met with loud cheers and applause from the gathered fans. The actor was also seen throwing goodies to his fans outside his house. Amitabh was seen in a jovial mood and was also seen waving at his fans.

Meanwhile, several celebrities, from Shatrughan Sinha, Kriti Sanon and Manoj Bajpayee, took to social media to express their affection for the actor while sending good wishes on his birthday. Farhan Akhtar sent him lots of love, while Kajol called the legendary actor a “forever rockstar”. Actor Kriti Sanon admitted that Big B's legacy continues to inspire her.

Amitabh got married to actor Jaya on June 3, 1973. They are parents to two children--Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta married businessman Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek tied the knot with actor Aishwarya Rai. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Jaya and Amitabh worked together in many films such as Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Silsila.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming work

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84, also starring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. The release date is yet to be announced. He will also reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi action epic Kalki 2898 AD, which features Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. Production for the sequel begins in December this year.

Meanwhile, Amitabh continues to host Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. The show streams on SonyLIV.