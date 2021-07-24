Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone's sci-fi thriller with Prabhas goes on floors in Hyderabad: 'What an honour'

The upcoming yet-untitled science-fiction thriller of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas went on the floors on Saturday in Hyderabad in a special set. Amitabh has joined the team to be part of this mini schedule at Ramoji Film City, according to reports.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a picture and captioned it, ".. for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali @actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies."

On Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a post and wrote, "It’s Day 1 at Project-K & I’m absolutely thrilled for what’s coming ahead…#Day1 #ProjectK @nag_ashwin @actorprabhas @amitabhbachchan @vyjayanthimovies."

On Friday, Amitabh took to Twitter and wrote, "T 3975 - .. travelled .. and the mahurat of first day tomorrow .. a new film a new beginning , a new environ ..'NEW' never fades .. it grows exponentially." Apparently, he’s in Hyderabad to commence work on the film.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. However, he will be seen in an important role in this project, currently dubbed Prabhas 21.

"Not a guest role or a special appearance...but a full length role so important, tht his character’s name was the working title of an early draft...thank you @SrBachchan sir for the privilege...we will make it worthy of your time #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone (sic)," Nag Ashwin had tweeted.

On roping in Amitabh Bachchan, producer Ashwini Dutt said that he's thrilled to be associated with him. “The late legendary Shri NTR was an admirer of Shri Amitabh Bachchan and had even acted in the Telugu remakes of a few of his superhit Bollywood films. Shri NTR and I had watched the landmark film ‘Sholay' several times when it ran for over a year at NTR's Ramakrishna Theatre. After all these years, it is truly a glorious and immensely satisfying moment for me to welcome Indian cinema’s greatest icon, Shri Bachchan to be a part of this prestigious movie under our banner, Vyjayanthi Movies. It is a production house that began its cinematic journey with Shri NTR and also was named by him,” said Ashwini.

“I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has... It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is,” said director Nag Ashwin said.

Deepika Padukone will be seen in a leading role. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast.