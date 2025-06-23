Amitabh Bachchan finally reveals why he does not praise Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai publicly like Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has been vocal about his praise for son Abhishek Bachchan in the past. He often praises his son's performances during film releases on his social media accounts. On Monday, the actor responded to a user who asked why he doesn't do the same for his wife, Jaya Bachchan and daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai, as well. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan is hunting trolls on Twitter today; gives brutal replies to 'buddha sathiya gaya hai', ‘ganja’ comments) Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on the question of never praising his wife and daughter-in-law publicly.

What Amitabh said

In a new post, Amitabh shared a pair of pictures of himself waving at fans who had gathered to meet him at Jalsa. In the caption, he wrote, “Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?”

In the comments, a user wrote, “Toh you should also praise your daughter, daughter in law, wife the same way.” In response, Amitabh responded, “Yes I shall praise them in my heart.. not publicly.. respect for the ladies.”

Amitabh replied in the comments section of his Facebook post.

Another user commented, “Paid fans.” In response, Amitabh replied, “prove it! You are small minded… why don't you pay and get your fans too.” A second fan called Abhishek a ‘mature and responsible person in the whole family’ in the comments. Amitabh replied, “He has love and respect and dignity and care for all.”

More reactions

When a user commented on the picture that he sees unemployed fans standing outside the residence of the actor to visit him, Amitabh replied, “So give them a job? When they stand at the fan meeting on the gate of Jalsa, they are EMPLOYED in love.”

On the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in Housefull 5, the ensemble comedy entertainer from Tarun Mansukhani. The film's cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma. Jaya was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani. Fans saw Aishwarya last in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone; and in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth.