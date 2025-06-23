Amitabh Bachchan is hunting trolls on Twitter today; gives brutal replies to 'buddha sathiya gaya hai', ‘ganja’ comments

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on X, and while he never used to respond to trolls, he has now started giving sassy replies to them. Recently, the actor shut down some X users for trolling him about his cybercrime awareness callertune and calling him ‘senile’. Here's what the actor said. Amitabh Bachchan hits back at trolls with sassy replies.

For the unversed, the superstar has lent his voice to a new cybercrime awareness initiative aimed at educating the public about digital safety. The caller tune, which plays automatically before phone calls connect, features Bachchan warning listeners about common cyber threats such as phishing, online fraud, and identity theft.

On Monday, Big B took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a random tweet, which read, "Ji haan huzoor, main bhi ek prashansak hoon. Toh?? (Yes, sir, I’m a fan too. So??)." Reacting to the tweet, an X user wrote, "Toh phone pe bolna band kro bhay (So stop saying it on the phone)," trolling the superstar for his cybercrime caller tune. However, Big B was in no mood to stay silent and hit back at the troll with a subtle reply, "Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone jo kaha humne kar diya (Tell the government, I did what they told me to do)."

Replying to another X user who wrote, “Buddha sathiya gaya hai (The old man has gone senile),” Big B wrote, “Ek din, Bhagwan naa kare voh din jaldi aaye, jab aap bhi sathiya jaaye (One day — God forbid it comes soon — you too will grow senile. But we have a saying here: ‘Jo satha, wo patha (The older, the wiser).”

That wasn’t all. When an X user accused him of smoking weed, Amitabh hit back in style and wrote, "Only someone high on weed could write the way you just did." Another X user called out the actor for showing attitude and wrote, "Use some logic, even a calculator doesn't show this much attitude! Or else, my heart had accepted you, but the brain is saying – ‘System Error: Too Much Overthinking Detected!’" Replying to him, Big B wrote, "Even your calculator is saying the same thing about you – overthinking!!!"

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies

Big B earned praise for his performance as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi actioner Kalki 2898 AD. The actor will be reprising his role in the film's sequel, which will also star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The director of the film revealed that the sequel will go on floors in December this year. Apart from this, he also has Section 84 in the pipeline, a courtroom drama which also stars Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.