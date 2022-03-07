Amitabh Bachchan hugs, greets old junior artists: 'They've been around much before I even began my journey'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared pictures after meeting 'old junior artists' who he said have been 'around much before' he even started his journey. Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote that they have also featured in many movies with him. He also said that they have been 'satisfied with what they have'. Amitabh added that they also remained where they were over for four decades ago. (Also Read | Aamir Khan convinced Amitabh Bachchan to take up Jhund: ‘He told me I must do this film’)

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "What has been extremely heartening to the day has been the meeting up with some of the old Junior Artists that have been around much before I even began my journey, and have served consistently since then with the multiple films that I had the good fortune to be in, with them."

Amitabh Bachchan shared many pictures.

"Indeed a folded hand for them .. they have all aged with time but have remained steadfast to the profession .. simple, humble, loving beings .. in the crowds that stand behind, that mime their conversation, that have never aspired to be in the front .. just satisfied with what they have, film after film after film," he also said.

"What a life.. many of them may have aspired to be the lead in the film .. to have that speaking part which could open up other doors for them .. but no .. they have remained where they were 45 years ago and still are their, in their confined space ..at times a sad tale of existence .. but them that have been with us have stamped their seals for posterity .. they shall remain where they were, but they shall remain. Remain. Actors and actresses have come and gone .. but they remain .. in ever frame!" he also wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa.

Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures from Uunchai sets.

Amitabh also shared several pictures from the sets of his upcoming film Uunchai. The photos also featured Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa. He was seen dancing, with a glass in his hand, and also making a face. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai is touted as a film based on friendship. The film will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. Amitabh was seen in the recently released film Jhund.

