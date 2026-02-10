Amitabh Bachchan leaves his neighbour emotional as he invites him to Jalsa for meet and greet: ‘Dreams do come true’
Nirmit Jesrani shared his unforgettable experience meeting Amitabh Bachchan at Jalsa, where he received a warm welcome and even got a solo picture with him.
Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan makes time every Sunday to wave at his fans and sometimes even surprises them with goodies. He also waves at his neighbours who watch him from their homes. Recently, however, Big B’s neighbour, Nirmit Jesrani, requested an opportunity to meet him in person, and the superstar fulfilled his wish by inviting him to his house.
Amitabh Bachchan invites his neighbour to his house for a meet and greet
On Monday, Nirmit took to Instagram and shared a video revealing how he finally met Amitabh Bachchan. He said he would never forget 8 February, as that was the day he met Big B. He revealed that the superstar not only gave him an autograph, which he plans to place on his wall, but also a T-shirt with his photo printed on it. He said, “I am so happy, meri khushi ka toh thikana hi nahi hai (My happiness knows no bounds). I was called to Jalsa at 5 pm. My appointment was fixed with sir.”
He then revealed the warm welcome he and his family received at Jalsa. “I got a message from Big B’s team that sir would meet us at 5. We waited for sir; he came, and we saw Sunday Darshan live, with our own eyes, and that too from his house. When he came, we touched his feet, but he stopped us from doing that. He very sweetly posed for a group photo, and then I requested him for a solo picture, and he agreed. He even let us click the picture on our own phone. He’s so humble and down to earth, I just can’t explain. For the first time, I got the opportunity to go to his house. I still can’t believe I went to Amitabh sir’s house and met him in person. It’s a big deal. Thank you so much, sir, for giving me the opportunity to meet you. Dreams do come true.”
He further captioned the post, “Still can’t believe this happened. Met the one and only Amitabh Bachchan ji — beyond grateful for this humble opportunity and his incredibly sweet gesture. Witnessed Sunday Darshan live from his house and wow… the energy was absolutely CRAZY! Truly unforgettable.”
Every Sunday, Big B comes outside his house to wave at a sea of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him. He has often expressed his gratitude for their love in his blogs, thanking them for waiting outside his home every Sunday.
Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film
Big B will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film will also star Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. While Deepika Padukone was part of the first instalment, the actor is no longer part of the sequel. Reports suggest she has been replaced by Sai Pallavi; however, the makers are yet to make an official confirmation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.