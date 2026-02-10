Amitabh Bachchan leaves his neighbour emotional as he invites him to Jalsa for meet and greet: ‘Dreams do come true’

On Monday, Nirmit took to Instagram and shared a video revealing how he finally met Amitabh Bachchan. He said he would never forget 8 February, as that was the day he met Big B. He revealed that the superstar not only gave him an autograph, which he plans to place on his wall, but also a T-shirt with his photo printed on it. He said, “I am so happy, meri khushi ka toh thikana hi nahi hai (My happiness knows no bounds). I was called to Jalsa at 5 pm. My appointment was fixed with sir.”

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan makes time every Sunday to wave at his fans and sometimes even surprises them with goodies. He also waves at his neighbours who watch him from their homes. Recently, however, Big B’s neighbour, Nirmit Jesrani, requested an opportunity to meet him in person, and the superstar fulfilled his wish by inviting him to his house.

He then revealed the warm welcome he and his family received at Jalsa. “I got a message from Big B’s team that sir would meet us at 5. We waited for sir; he came, and we saw Sunday Darshan live, with our own eyes, and that too from his house. When he came, we touched his feet, but he stopped us from doing that. He very sweetly posed for a group photo, and then I requested him for a solo picture, and he agreed. He even let us click the picture on our own phone. He’s so humble and down to earth, I just can’t explain. For the first time, I got the opportunity to go to his house. I still can’t believe I went to Amitabh sir’s house and met him in person. It’s a big deal. Thank you so much, sir, for giving me the opportunity to meet you. Dreams do come true.”

He further captioned the post, “Still can’t believe this happened. Met the one and only Amitabh Bachchan ji — beyond grateful for this humble opportunity and his incredibly sweet gesture. Witnessed Sunday Darshan live from his house and wow… the energy was absolutely CRAZY! Truly unforgettable.”

Every Sunday, Big B comes outside his house to wave at a sea of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him. He has often expressed his gratitude for their love in his blogs, thanking them for waiting outside his home every Sunday.