‘Jiski biwi choti!’ Amitabh Bachchan lifts Jaya Bachchan in his arms in this cute vintage video. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for 51 years now. The couple has appeared in several films together, such as Silsila, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more. Recently, an old video of the couple enjoying a cute moment during Big B's live performance resurfaced on the internet, and fans can't stop gushing over it. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for birthday wishes to Jaya Bachchan; grand daughter Navya Nanda shares sweet pic) Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's throwback video melts fans' hearts.

Amitabh Bachchan lifts Jaya Bachchan in his arms

In a video shared by Lehren TV, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen singing his popular song Mere Angne Mein from the film Laawaris. The actor is dressed in a formal black suit as he performs in front of a live audience. But what truly captured everyone’s attention was Jaya entering the stage and later, Big B picking her up in his arms and dancing while singing the lyrics, “Jiski biwi chhoti, uska bhi bada naam hai… gode mein bitha lo, bachhe ka kya kaam hai,” leaving fans swooning over their adorable chemistry. The video is from a 1983 US concert.

One Reddit user wrote, “What an era this was.” Another commented, “This is a cute husband-wife moment.” A third wrote, “Not gonna lie, that was actually cute.” Another fan added, “They looked picture-perfect here.” One said, “Haha, so cool.” Another remarked, “I think it made my day.”

Jaya and Amitabh met on the sets of Guddi. They tied the knot on 3 June 1973 in a low-key wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family. During her appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 1998, Jaya was asked if Big B was romantic. She laughed and said, “No, not with me. (laughing out loud) I've started trouble. He is very shy. I don’t think he… maybe if he had a girlfriend, he’d do it.” Amitabh agreed and added, “Yeah, it is such a waste of time.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movies

Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan, which marked his Tamil debut. The film also featured Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak in key roles. He now has the Kalki 2898 AD sequel by Nag Ashwin, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, in the pipeline. The film is scheduled to go on floors later this year. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84, which also stars Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.