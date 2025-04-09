Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for birthday wishes to Jaya Bachchan; grand daughter Navya Nanda shares sweet pic

Bollywood's veteran actor Jaya Bachchan turned 77 on Tuesday and the internet was filled with warm wishes from family, friends and fans. Jaya is known for iconic performances in the Hindi film industry and her no-nonsense attitude off screen. From her films like Guddi, Uphaar, Mili, Koshish to the latest Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the actor has vowed the audiences across generations. Big B and Navya Naveli Nanda wished Jaya Bachchan on her 77th birthday on April 9(Instagram)

Amitabh shared a gratitude note

While she is not on social media, her husband and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to thank fans for their countless wishes. Sharing a gratitude note on X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh wrote, “to all that have wished Jaya on her birthday , my gratitude and love .. it will be impossible to respond to each one hence this comment here.”

Navya wished ‘Nani’ with the sweetest pic

Jaya also got the sweetest birthday wish from her grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya posted a cute picture with her Nani on her Instagram Stories. The picture captured the duo, lovingly looking at the each other, as Navya wrapped her hand around the birthday girl.

Jaya and Navya are seen twinning in ethnic look in the picture. While Jaya can be seen draped in white saree with pink border, Navya looks radiant in yellow anarkali set. “Happy birthday, Nani (red heart emoji),” read Navya's side note.

Kajol who has worked with Jaya in Karan Johar's 2001 superhit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, also wished the actor on her special day. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the actor posted a picture of the duo sharing a warm hug in the backdrop of Durga Pujo pandal. Kajol wrote a note with the picture that read, "Happy birthday to the most no nonsense woman I know. Wish u a fantastic year ahead.

Jaya's future projects

Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is set to be a rom-com musical and will be released later this year.