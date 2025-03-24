Jaya Bachchan supports Kunal Kamra amid controversy, questions freedom of speech: 'You're anyway in a bad situation'

Actor and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan has supported stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra amid the ongoing row over his recent remarks. Speaking to media persons at Parliament premises, Jaya questioned the limits placed on freedom of expression. (Also Read | Toilet Ek Prem Katha producer hits back at Jaya Bachchan for calling film flop: ‘Ma'am should check box office figures’) Jaya Bachchan spoke about Kunal Kamra amid row.

Jaya Bachchan supports Kunal Kamra

Jaya also reacted to the controversy and vandalism of the comedy club. The actor-turned-politician said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "If there is a restriction on speaking, what will become of you? You are anyway in a bad situation. There are restrictions on you. You would be told to speak just on this and nothing else, that do not interview Jaya Bachchan."

She added, "Where is freedom of speech? There is freedom of action only when there is a ruckus - beat up the opposition, rape women, murder them. What else? You (Eknath Shinde) left your real party and formed another party for power. Isn't that an insult of Balasaheb?"

Several other political figures, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, have also come forward to defend Kunal's freedom of expression and criticise the actions of those who vandalized the Mumbai venue where his show was filmed. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant came out in defence of Kunal, asserting that every remark made by the comedian in his comedy special, Naya Bharat, was accurate.

What did Kunal say, all about row

Kunal allegedly made defamatory remarks against Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde during a show. The incident at Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai escalated when a group from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) youth wing entered the venue while another live show was ongoing, forced the show to be shut down, and caused significant damage to the set. An FIR has since been filed against both Kunal for his controversial remarks and the youth wing of the Shiv Sena for the vandalism.

According to Sub Inspector Vijay from Khar police station, the group targeted the venue after Kunal's stand-up special Naya Bharat was released. The actions of Shiv Sena's youth wing have sparked significant debate about the limits of protest and the right to free expression.