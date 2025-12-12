Emotional Amitabh Bachchan posts video of fans outside Jalsa, asks 'what have I done to be deserving of such' love, care

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a bunch of videos and pictures featuring his fans outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, during Sunday darshan. Taking to his blog on Friday, Amitabh wrote how the love and care of his fans is "immeasurable." He also asked as to what he has done "to be deserving of such" love and care. Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a note on his blog to his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan shares videos, photos of fans outside Jalsa

In a video, a sea of fans outside Jalsa cheered for Amitabh as he got ready to meet them. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "The love and the motion grows and the immense care and expression they give is immeasurable ..what have I done to be deserving of such is a mystery and one that can never be forgotten or put aside."

He added, "What plays in the mind of the mind is a mind of its own .. and that is what invariably give a mind for the best mind taken .... the more you seek opinion, the greater the mind plays truant and leads one to no decision .. for then it is seeking which mind to go by - not yours but theirs ... so do I want this or not ..up to you ..for you is the mind most minded."

"You may be in a state of indecision .. but it's you and your mind .. the decision that you seek comes from another mind facing a mind of its own .so is the decision yours or theirs ..??? ponder," he also added.

Amitabh talks about Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh also shared a fan-held poster featuring his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan. It praised him for his work in films. Reacting to it, Amitabh wrote, "The son brings pride and respect .. blessed are we that feel so ..."

About Amitabh, Abhishek's films

Fans saw Abhishek last in Kaalidhar Laapata, written and directed by Madhumita. The film stars Abhishek in the lead role as Kaalidhar, alongside Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and child actor Daivik Bhagela. Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, it is the Hindi remake of Madhumita's 2019 Tamil film KD.

He will next feature in King alongside Shah Rukh, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Amitabh last featured in Vettaiyan, a Tamil-language action drama film directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. The film also stars Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.