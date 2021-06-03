Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amitabh Bachchan posts wedding photos with Jaya Bachchan on anniversary, Bhumi Pednekar wishes ‘legends’

Amitabh Bachchan thanked everyone for wishing him and Jaya Bachchan on their 48th wedding anniversary. He also shared priceless pictures from the wedding. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married on June 3, 1973.

As Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating 48 years of being married to Jaya Bachchan, he dug out some photos from their wedding. He shared a collage on Instagram and in one of the images, he is seen applying sindoor to her forehead. “June 3 , 1973 .. thank you all for your greetings on our Anniversary,” he captioned the post.

Congratulatory messages poured in from celebrities and fans alike, with many dropping heart emojis on the post. “Happy anniversary legends,” Bhumi Pednekar wrote. “Happpppppyyyy Anniversary @amitabhbachchan ji and Jaya aunty , wishing you many more years of love and happiness,” Shilpa Shetty commented. “Happy anniversary sir and Jaya ma'am!! God bless,” Aahana Kumra wrote.

Fans also showered love on Amitabh and Jaya. “Such a beautiful moment,” one wrote, while another commented, “wishing you many decades of love and togetherness.” A third wrote, “Many many congo both of u... Live life long & be happy together always.”

Amitabh also thanked fans and well-wishers in a blog post. “Thank you all with immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our Wedding Anniversary .. June 3, 1973 .. now 48 years !! Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us .. and we truly appreciate them .. For today and now,” he wrote.

Also read | Swara Bhasker is in splits as man sings songs from Juhi Chawla films at 5G hearing: 'I love this country'

Amitabh and Jaya featured together in films such as Silsila, Abhiman, Mili and Sholay. In earlier social media posts, he has talked about how they got married on short notice. Last year, in an Instagram post to mark their anniversary, he wrote, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!”

Meanwhile, Amitabh is set to return on the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He also has a number of films in the pipeline, including Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra and MayDay.

