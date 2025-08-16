'Proud' Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek Bachchan for Best Actor win, magazine cover feature: 'Pride of the family'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has penned a long note showering praises on his son Abhishek Bachchan after he won the Best Actor Male award (for I Want to Talk) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s Awards Night 2025. Taking to his blog, Amitabh called Abhishek "the pride and honour of the family". Calling himself a "very proud father", Amitabh said that the "price of victory is high, but so are the rewards". Amitabh Bachchan spoke highly of his son Abhishek Bachchan in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan heaps praises on son Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh called himself "the happiest father in the world". He also shared a photo as Abhishek Bachchan featured on the cover of a magazine. Sharing photos of Abhishek, Amitabh wrote, "The happiest Father in the entire Universe ..Abhishek, you are the pride and honour of the family."

Amitabh is a proud father

He added, "You fly the flag that Dada ji established, and have carried it through with valour and hard work .. consistency, never giving in, and an attitude of: the more you pull me down, I'll stand again with my hard work and will stand taller. It took time, but you didn't give up. You have shown the world on your own merit. You have been announced as the first artist in Melbourne. No gift can be bigger for a father than this."

Amitabh continued, "They that have recognised your talent and creative contribution, may have been several 'ocean waters’ away .. but trust me, in time our own surrounded 'water ways of oceans’ shall envelope you in their surging waves. Some years ago I had flown with surging ecstasy about a masterpiece film of yours and your performance."

The veteran actor said a few years ago he prasied a "masterpiece film and performance" of Abhishek but was met with a "sly and scornful laugh". Amitabh, however, didn't share more details as to where this incident took place. "They that command the informative wood-derived paperwork, had ridiculed me and my paternal flamboyance of selfish promotion .. and sniggered at my advertised pride ..The sly and scornful laugh has been silenced by respect and admiration, applaud and admiration," he added.

Amitabh says winning is ‘ultimate answer’

"Winning is the ultimate answer to many binding ropes and chains .. ! The price of victory is high, but so are the rewards. You Abhishek just proved that ..Stay quiet and flow at your own wish. With all my love .. a very proud Father and family," concluded Amitabh's note.

On X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh shared Abhishek's photo on a magazine and wrote, "You are not just the cover of the magazine .. you have covered us all with pride and love .. a blessing for us you cannot even begin to imagine."

Amitabh regularly shares posts for Abhishek

Amitabh regularly shares posts lauding Abhishek over his achievements and films. Last month, Amitabh shared several notes as Abhishek received praises for his film Kaalidhar Laapata. He had tweeted, "With the mountains of praise coming for Abhishek and the film Kaalidhar Laapata .. mountains of pride fill my heart and mind for my SON .."

Abhishek, Amitabh's recent films

Abhishek was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, in which he played Kaalidhar--a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment and a lifetime of quiet betrayals in the film. Directed by Madhumita, Kaalidhar Laapata is streaming on ZEE5. It also featured Daivik Bhagela.

Amitabh currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17. He was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. It also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. The 2024 Tamil-language action drama marked Amitabh's Tamil debut.