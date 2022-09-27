Amitabh Bachchan’s duplicate Shashikant Pedwal touches his feet for blessings, fans call it a ‘proud moment’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently met his body-double Shashikant Pedwal who shares an uncanny resemblance with him, on a set. In a video shared by Shashikant, Amitabh is seen posing for pictures with him outside his vanity van. He also extended his blessing to Shashikant in front of others. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan played all instruments in his composition for Chup

In the video, Amitabh stepped out of his vanity in white kurta pyjama. The video seems to be recorded during the colder months as the actor was also wearing a head cap with a jacket on top. He was also wearing a face mask as he stood next to Shashikant who bent down and touched his feet to seek his blessings. The two of them also posed for pictures.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Boht khushi hui aap dono ko sath dekh kar (I’m so happy to see you two together).” “Congratulations sir...akir wo din aa hi gaya (Finally, the day has arrived),” added another one. Many also called them twins.

Shashikant is known for his mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan for shows. From the actor’s look to his voice, Shashikant is quite popular as his lookalike and calls himself an avid fan. Talking about how it all began, he told ETimes, “I used to go and watch Mr Bachchan's films without informing my parents. I have watched all his films. The first film that I saw of his was Saat Hindustani but it was Zanjeer that changed my life.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He will be next seen in Goodbye, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He also has filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai with Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa. Besides this, he is also a part of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Project K.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON