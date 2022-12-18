Amitabh Bachchan writes in multiple tweets how Abhishek Bachchan stayed silent ‘amid biased criticism’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's love and pride for his son Abhishek Bachchan is known to all. He often shares words of appreciation for Abhishek on Twitter and something similar happened on Sunday. All through the morning, Amitabh has been busy writing tweets of congratulations for Abhishek after his team Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan pulls in Aishwarya Rai for tight hug as his kabaddi team wins big. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While he did praise the team, he also mentioned how Abhishek has been working silently even amid ‘biased criticism’. “CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS. JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS CHAMPIONS. Abhishek you are a CHAMPION. YOU PLAY SILENTLY, with dedication and resolve, amidst biast criticism .. AND THEN YOU WIN .. !!! So so proud of you,” he wrote in a tweet. Abhishek replied, “We missed you, Pa. Thank you from the entire team.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to Kookie Gulati's congratulatory post, Amitabh wrote, “Silently you worked your destined way, Never did you let your determination stray ; You bore the brunt of bias thought, And quietly brought all of them to naught. You are a CHAMPION Abhishek ! and you will remain a CHAMPION always. @juniorbachchan.”

Even when the trailer for Dasvi had released, Amitabh had showered Abhishek in similar praise. Posting a link of the trailer, Amitabh wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge (My son, you won't become my heir by virtue of being my son. Those who will be my heir, will be my sons). --Harivansh Rai Bachchan." The actor further wrote, "Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (You will be my heir. I have said it.)." Abhishek was quick to respond with, "Love you Pa, always and eternally."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He wrote about Abhishek some more on his blog. "Such pride in the progeny, or as they call it humorously --my progress report! The greatest joy for a Father is to witness the achievements of his children .. to savour the glory they bring to his name .. to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round .. and Abhishek sums it up for me .. I have given this example often through one of babuji’s poem on the ‘vasiyatnama’ the WILL of inheritance, that is written for the progeny on the passing of the elder ..one of the most prominent lines of the verse are: my sons will not be my inheritors my heir apparent, my successors, just because they are my sons; instead they that are my successors, my uttaradhikari’s, shall be my sons."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhishek is Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's son. He also has an elder sister named Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON