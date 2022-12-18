Abhishek Bachchan pulls in Aishwarya Rai for tight hug as his kabaddi team wins big. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan was the happiest after his team Jaipur Pink Panthers lifted the trophy at the Pro-Kabaddi League on Saturday. A video from the final match showed Abhishek pulling in wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya for a tight hug.

After their initial reaction, Abhishek looked to his right at Aishwarya and Aaradhya and quickly pulled them in for a hug. Aishwarya was also screaming and celebrating with Abhishek and the rest of the crowd. Later, Aaradhya got to lift the trophy as well and pose with it.

Aishwarya also took to Instagram to share her feelings at the win. “Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on,” she wrote as she shared a bunch of photos from the match.

Abhishek also shared photos and his thoughts after the win. “So proud of this team. They’ve quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off…. But they had confidence in themselves. That’s the way to do it!!! it’s taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I’m so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination…. The @jaipur_pinkpanthers way,” he wrote.

Abhishek's father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also congratulated the team. “CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS .. !!!! JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS CHAMPIONS Abhishek you are a CHAMPION !! YOU PLAY SILENTLY, with dedication and resolve, amidst biast criticism ..AND THEN YOU WIN .. !!! So so proud of you,” he wrote. Abhishek replied, "We missed you, Pa. Thank you from the entire team

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the summit clash to emerge champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Saturday. The Panthers played their cards perfectly in the final seconds of the match and clinched their second Pro Kabaddi League title.

