Amitabh Bachchan says he still feels apprehensive if fans will come to meet him on Sunday: ‘Will they greet me or boo?’

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often shares pictures of his Sunday meet with fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, on his personal blog. He has been keeping the tradition alive for many years now, and he sees this as an opportunity to express his gratitude to fans for their love and support. The veteran actor shared a series of pictures from this Sunday's meet (May 17) as well, and shared that he still feels the apprehension whether there will be people to greet him. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan is getting sleepless nights due to work, reveals his hack to fix it)

What Amitabh said

Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans and well-wishers outside Jalsa on May 17.(Amitabh Bachchan Tumblr)

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Amitabh took to his Tumblr account and shared a series of pictures where he was seen joyously greeting hundreds of fans outside Jalsa. In the caption, he wrote, “I go in from the house to meet the wellwishers .. staff security and police tell me its ready to come .. and as I walk apprehension .. will they be there .. will they greet me .. or booo .. ??”

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans with folded hands outside Jalsa. (Amitabh Bachchan Tumblr)

‘The joy of seeing so much joy in others’

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “And then I hear the cheers , and the adrenaline activates and the body and limbs move in cohesion .. almost as an intrusion .. a loving intrusion .. and the joy of seeing so much joy in others .. the constants , the elderly the little kids who do not know what the heck is going on .. but cute they are .. Ahhhh .. such a blessing .. the Almighty be praised.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “And then I hear the cheers , and the adrenaline activates and the body and limbs move in cohesion .. almost as an intrusion .. a loving intrusion .. and the joy of seeing so much joy in others .. the constants , the elderly the little kids who do not know what the heck is going on .. but cute they are .. Ahhhh .. such a blessing .. the Almighty be praised.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, the veteran actor revealed that he spoke to his security team to ensure all the fans were treated well when they came to meet him outside Jalsa, sometimes waiting for hours in the heat. "In this heat, they have been waiting for hours to get a glimpse and that is no small thing. After that, to not behave well with them, that is not okay. The public is our god. Love, respect and good wishes to them, that's all they want. They give us so much and we need to mirror the same love and respect for them," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, the veteran actor revealed that he spoke to his security team to ensure all the fans were treated well when they came to meet him outside Jalsa, sometimes waiting for hours in the heat. "In this heat, they have been waiting for hours to get a glimpse and that is no small thing. After that, to not behave well with them, that is not okay. The public is our god. Love, respect and good wishes to them, that's all they want. They give us so much and we need to mirror the same love and respect for them," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Amitabh will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film will also star Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. While Deepika Padukone was part of the first instalment, the actor is no longer part of the sequel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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