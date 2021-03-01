Amitabh Bachchan says he underwent eye surgery, asks fans to excuse his typing errors

Actor Amitabh Bachchan left fans concerned about his health with his last blog post. The veteran actor had said that he had undergone a surgery but did not reveal what kind.

Now, on Monday, the actor took to his blog again and assured his fans that he is well. Amitabh underwent a surgery for his eyes. "Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition ... eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling .. the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well .. the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused," he wrote.

Amitabh also wrote that he felt like Gary Sobers, a former West Indies cricket player. He then launched into the story of why he felt this way. "Right now I feel like Gary Sobers , the West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through... at a cricket match with a strong opponent WI was not in a very good position and looked to loose the game .. Gary Sobers sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few .. when his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred .. when asked how did he do it .. he said when I went out I was seeing three balls .. I was hitting the middle one."

Amitabh said that like the cricketer, he was seeing three letters as he types but is trying to hit the middle one. He added that his other eye will also be operated on. "My love to all .. progress is slow .. and there is yet anther eye to go .. so its a long haul."

Amitabh added that he will soon be starting work on Vikas Bahl's new film and hopes to recover in time for it. "Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few .. the new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled ‘GoodBye’." Amitabh also shared some stills from the movie but said that nothing is final yet.