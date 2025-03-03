Amitabh Bachchan sends ‘lots of love’ to Ranbir Kapoor on the launch of his brand Arks, says he tried on the sneakers

Amitabh congratulates Ranbir for ARKS

The handwritten letter written by Amitabh was shared by the official Instagram page of ARKS through their Instagram Stories. It read, "Dearest Ranbir, My gratitude for your gift; the ARKS sneakers. Love tried them on and wore them to work. They are rather nice and comfortable! All good wishes to you and your endeavour. Lots of love."

Take a look at the letter below:

Amitabh Bachchan's handwritten letter.

About ARKS

Ranbir's lifestyle brand has been a long time in the making. For men, the collection encompasses a refined assortment of cotton jersey t-shirts, plush embossed French terry sweatshirts, knitted hoodies, double pique polo shirts, flat knit t-shirts and linen shirts.

ARKS offers a curated selection for women too, which comprises of contemporary top-wear, including crop tops, cotton jersey t-shirts, flat knit polo shirts and kaftan tops, along with modal jersey halter neck tops, cotton twill shackets, French terry hoodies and Twill biker jackets.

Ranbir talked about the brand in a press note, which said, "At ARKS, we believe in creating products that aren't loud but still make a statement. It's about finding confidence in the simplicity of design and feeling good in what you wear, what you use, and how you live."

Ranbir and Amitabh worked together in Brahmastra- Part One: Shiva. The 2022 film was written and directed by Ayan Mukherji, and also starred Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.