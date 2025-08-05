Amitabh Bachchan shares pic as fan gets his face tattooed on his arm, pens emotional note: ‘Ever in gratitude’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan stepped outside his residence, Jalsa, on Sunday to meet with fans who waited for hours to meet him. Taking to his blog later, Amitabh shared a bunch of pictures from the meet and also penned a brief note. Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of his fan's tattoo.

Amitabh shares pic of fan's tattoo

The actor shared his pictures as he greeted the crowd with folded hands. He also waved at his sea of fans with a smile on his face. He also gave a peek of the temple inside his home. Amitabh also shared a photo of the Jalsa nameplate outside his home.

Amitabh also shared a few photos of the crowd. In one picture, a fan is seen holding a red shawl over his head in a gesture of giving it to Amitabh. A close-up photo gives a glimpse of a fan's hand, on which he got a tattoo of Amitabh. Sharing the photos, Amitabh simply writes, "Ever in gratitude and affectionate love. Life endears and moves on .. To the next life?"

About Amitabh's Sunday Darshan

Amitabh has been continuing his weekly Sunday Darshan tradition for many years now. Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh's residence in Mumbai's Juhu to get a glimpse of the actor. For over 40 years, the actor has made sure to meet them.

Earlier, in his blog, he had shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers. He had written, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

About Amitabh's recent film

Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak. Directed by T J Gnanavel, the 2024 Tamil-language action drama marked Amitabh's Tamil debut.