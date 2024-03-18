Amitabh Bachchan talks about celebrating daughter Shweta's 50th birthday at her childhood home Prateeksha

Amitabh wrote about Shweta's birthday

Amitabh wrote, "A day filled with the love of family and the greetings and the hilarity of the ‘progress reports’ ..(rolling on the floor laughing emoji)..Birthdays galore .. Shweta, the firstborn, and Nikhil, her husband .. within a day of each other and the bringing in of the GOLDEN age - 50 years .. !"

Amitabh gets nostalgic

He also added, “At Prateeksha, she was brought to the home, our first home of our own, when she was barely 2, and Abhishek a few months old .. and today to see them celebrate the day in the same home on the same table and surroundings .. LIFE IS A WONDER. Children and grandchildren all together.”

The bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, was reportedly gifted to Shweta by Amitabh in 2023. Prateeksha was also the location for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's grand wedding in 2007.

Amitabh talks about family

Amitabh concluded, "Family is the greatest bond .. of love togetherness and the joys of each other .. may it ever be in lasting .... and the family at the GOJ .. ? they are supreme." Amitabh also dropped pictures from his weekly Sunday ritual as he greeted fans outside Jalsa. Abhishek Bachchan also made a special appearance.

Abhishek, Navya too wished Shweta

On Sunday, Shweta also received a special wish from Abhishek. On Instagram, he shared a video featuring throwback photos of himself and Shweta. One of the pictures showed the two of them as kids, while in another one they were seen celebrating some special moments together. In the backdrop of the video, Abhishek used Amitabh's song Atrangi Yaari. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, Shwetdi! I might not say it or show it, but you mean the world to me. Love you."

Navya Naveli Nanda wished her mother with a cute childhood picture along with a caption on her Instagram stories, "Happy birthday mom. I love you." Shweta, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Navya and Agastya. In addition to running a fashion label, Shweta Bachchan made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers in 2018.

