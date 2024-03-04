Putting tiff rumours to rest, Aishwarya Rai bonds with Shweta Bachchan as they travel together after Ambani bash. Watch

Amid speculation over Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce, the Bachchan family put up a united front. Aishwarya was seen chatting with Shweta Bachchan as they returned from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. On Monday morning, Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and actor-husband Abhishek were spotted with his sister Shweta at Mumbai's private airport. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya groove to dhol beats at Ambani bash; Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Navya seen too Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai airport on early Monday. (Pic: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai's airport video with Shweta Bachchan

In a rare sight, Aishwarya Rai was seen talking with Shweta Bachchan as they excited the airport together and Abhishek followed them. Aaradhya and Amitabh also exited the airport together. Earlier, they were all seen together at Jamnagar airport as they left for Mumbai on Sunday night. Jaya Bachchan was photographed alone as she headed inside the airport after Amitabh Bachchan and the rest of the family.

Aishwarya Rai's alleged tiff with Bachchan family

There have been rumours for a while now about not only Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce, but also the alleged strained relations between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan.

Over the past few months, Jaya and Shweta have often been spotted at the same events as Aishwarya, where they have reportedly avoided being photographed next to one another. For instance, in December 2023, the whole Bachchan family supported Shweta's son Agastya Nanda at his debut film The Archie's red carpet premiere in Mumbai. However, a few noticed that Aishwarya and her in-laws kept their distance at the event.

In 2023, Aishwarya and Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda both walked the ramp for L'Oreal at the brand's fashion show in Paris. While Shweta shared pictures of her daughter from the event, no one from the Bachchan family shared anything about Aishwarya.

Earlier, the Bachchan family was also missing from various events for Aishwarya's hit films Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II. Only Abhishek joined Aishwarya at the films' screening and success parties.

For a couple of years now, there have been rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya getting a divorce. However, last year, the actors appeared to quash the rumours with their sweet birthday posts for each other on Instagram.

